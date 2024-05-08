German Industrial Production Slide Brings Closer ECB's Rate Cut

German industrial production continues to decline. The rate of contraction in March was slightly better than the average forecasts but maintained the downward trend.



The index of industrial production fell by 0.4% in March and by 3.3% y/y, having lost in annual terms for the last ten months.



German industrial production peaked at the end of 2017, and then it was turned down by trade wars, pandemic lockdowns, and the most recent impulse of deglobalisation. Here, you can discern both a cooling of relations with the second-biggest economy and a general slowdown.

