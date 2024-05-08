Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces New Four-Facility Contract Adding To A Significant Increase In New Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe, providing the latest in transdermal alcohol detection solutions, has signed another new customer, one that provides full continuum care, from inpatient detox and residential treatment to outpatient services, and has now installed SOBRcheck(TM) in each of its four facilities to enable point-of-care screening

The customer is also evaluating SOBRsafe's wearable band, SOBRsure(TM), for continuous monitoring in an outpatient application

The new Florida client is one of sixteen new accounts that SOBRsafe secured during the first quarter of 2024 The global alcohol sensor market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%, resulting in a value of $6.3 billion by 2030

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, recently announced that they have signed a hardware/software agreement with a four-facility behavioral health provider based in Florida.

The customer provides the full continuum of care, from inpatient detox and residential treatment to outpatient services, and has now installed SOBRcheck(TM) in each of its four facilities to enable point-of-care screening. The customer is also evaluating SOBRsafe's wearable band, SOBRsure(TM), for

