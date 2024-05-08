Kerala Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning In 3 Districts Today; Rainfall Expected For Next Five Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (May 08) announced a heatwave warning in three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions will prevail in various areas of these districts today and tomorrow (May 9).

During consecutive days of extremely hot weather, Kollam, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts recorded high temperatures of 39°C, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts recorded high temperatures of 38°C, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts recorded high temperature of 37°C in Malappuram and Kasaragod. The heatwave warning is based on high temperatures of 36°C in the districts and the temperature forecast to rise.



At the same time, in a notification released at 1 pm today, the IMD has predicted rainfall for the next 5 days in Kerala. A yellow alert has been sounded in Idukki and Malappuram on Wednesday (May 8) and in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta on May 11.



There is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall in the state. Heavy rain refers to rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

As part of the swell wave phenomenon (kallakkadal), INCOIS has informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.4 meter high waves and storm surge on the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm today (08-05-2024) and the speed is likely to vary between 15 cm and 45 cm per second.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) also informed that there is a possibility of 1.0 to 1.7 meter high waves and storm surge along the South Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm today (08-05-2024) as part of the Kallakkadal phenomenon and the speed of the wave is likely to vary between 15 cm and 45 cm per second.

Fishermen and coastal residents beware:

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.