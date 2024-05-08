Is Sonakshi Sinha Marrying Zaheer Iqbal Soon? Kapil Sharma Inquires About Marriage Plans, 'Jale Par Namak..'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ladies of 'Heermandi' will appear as guests on a future edition of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover will crack jokes, while the Heeramandi stars - Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, and Aditi Rao Hydari - will reveal intriguing details. Kiku Sharda and Krushna will also mock 'Devdas', bringing laughter to the audience.

Sonakshi Sinha on her marriage plans

Kapil also asks Sonakshi about her marriage plans, adding that Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani got married. Sonakshi joked, "Jale par namak chidak rahe ho," implying that she desperately wants to get married.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly dating Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha allegedly met through Salman Khan. Their friendship evolved into love, and the couple is frequently spotted together. The two were seen together in the film 'Double XL'. It was directed by Satram Ramani and stars Huma Qureshi in a major role.



Zaheer made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the romance drama 'Notebook', which was produced by Salman Khan. In the film, he played opposite Pranutan Bahal, the granddaughter of the late great actress Nutan.