'Vote For India Airlines': Gujarat Congress Woman Candidate's Faux Pas Amid LS Polls Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Geniben Thakor of Banaskantha constituency stirred controversy when she inadvertently referred to the INDIA alliance as "India Airlines," in a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Fondly known as "Lady Singham" in her region, Thakor began her Lok Sabha campaign through crowdfunding. She collected "mameru" (token money traditionally given to newly married daughters) from women in Banaskantha constituency, stressing grassroots support.

While filing the nomination, Geniben declared the mameru contributions as her election deposit, countering remarks made by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, who urged BJP cadres to ensure her deposit forfeiture. Geniben swiftly responded, rallying supporters to safeguard the mameru, symbolising her commitment to the campaign.

At 48, Geniben holds the position of sitting Congress MLA from the Vav Assembly constituency, situated within the Banaskantha seat, and boasts a formidable mass following in the region. She emerged victorious among the 17 seats secured by the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, defying pressures amid a flux of party defections to the BJP.

Geniben's candidacy typifies the spirited resistance mounted by at least five Congress contenders against the ruling BJP, seeking to challenge the party's dominance, particularly in rural strongholds. Despite limited resources, her campaign reflects determination, indicative of broader efforts within the Congress to challenge the BJP's electoral stronghold.

Tuesday's voter turnout in Gujarat, hovering around 55 percent, posed challenges to the BJP's ambitions of securing all 26 seats. Notably, areas where the Congress anticipates favorable outcomes witnessed higher voter participation, contrasting with urban constituencies, typically considered BJP strongholds.

The electoral contest underscores contrasting campaign dynamics between the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP capitalizes on its extensive party network and the charismatic image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress relies heavily on individual candidate appeal and grassroots mobilisation efforts. Consequently, candidates like Geniben resort to innovative campaign strategies, such as crowdfunding, to amplify their electoral presence amidst formidable BJP dominance.