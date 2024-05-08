T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala To Lead Papua New Guinea's Charge In The Mega Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Assad Vala has been entrusted with the captaincy of Papua New Guinea's 15-member squad set to compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup hosted in the USA and West Indies. This marks Vala's second stint leading a World Cup-bound squad, having previously helmed the team during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Joining Vala in leadership duties is Charles Amini, named as his deputy, in a squad that retains 10 players from their appearance three years ago. New additions to the squad include Jack Gardener, Hila Vare, Alei Nao, John Kariko, and Sema Kamea, bolstering the team's depth and capabilities.

The squad comprises: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Speaking about the team's preparation, Vala expressed optimism, highlighting the improved training regimen compared to the challenges faced during the last World Cup amidst the Covid pandemic. With a renewed sense of energy and commitment, Vala is confident in his team's ability to excel in the tournament.

Having secured their spot in the World Cup by emerging as champions in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier last year, Papua New Guinea finds themselves placed in Group C, facing formidable opponents including co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Uganda.

