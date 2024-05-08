CM Vijayan's Private Foreign Trip Self-Funded, Cleared By Centre: CPI-M

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (IANS) Kerala's ruling CPI-M on Wednesday defended the private, foreign trip of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, saying it was self-funded.

Since Monday morning when the news surfaced that Vijayan has left on a three-nation trip, the top leaders of the Congress and BJP have been demanding to know who was funding the trip of Vijayan, his wife, daughter and her husband and state Tourism Minister A Riyas.

Responding to the criticism, CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan said Vijayan had gone for the trip after obtaining permission from the Centre and also the CPI-M.

"The expenses of the trip are being met by the CM himself. What's the big deal... in the past, there have been numerous occasions when the CM has gone on foreign trips," he said.

On why Vijayan has not handed over the charge to anyone before leaving, Govindan said: "There is no reason to hand over the charge as in the modern world, one can manage things while sitting in any corner of the world," he said.

To a question why Vijayan, despite being the only Left Chief Minister, did not go for campaigning to other states in the country, he said: "In the CPI-M, there is a system where everything is decided as to who should go where and such things.."

The state CPI-M chief also noted that with the model code of conduct in place till June 4, no policy decisions can be taken.

"Moreover, the past few months, due to the election campaign and the state-wide tour of all the 140 Assembly constituencies as part of meeting the people, was very hectic and what's wrong in taking a break," Govindan asked, terming the opposition's queries just a political attack.

Vijayan and his family are on a tour of three countries -- Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE and are expected to return on May 21.