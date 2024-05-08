Biennial Elections For 4 Maha Legislative Council Seats On June 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Biennial elections for four seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, falling vacant soon, will be held on June 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday.

The four seats comprise two seats each of the Teachers Constituency and the Graduates Constituency, with the terms of the present members expiring on July 7.

The MLCs whose tenure ends are: Kishore B. Darade (Nashik Division Teachers Constituency), Kapil H. Patil (Mumbai Division Teachers Constituency) and Niranjan V. Davkhare (Konkan Division Graduates Constituency) and Vilas V. Potnis (Mumbai Division Graduates Constituency).

As per the poll panel, the election process will start with the issue of notifications on May 15, the last date for filing nominations is May 22, and for withdrawing candidature is May 27.

After polling on June 10, counting of votes will be done on June 13 and the election process shall be completed by June 18, said the ECI.