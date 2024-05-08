PDP Is Fighting To Safeguard Future Of J&K's Youth: Mehbooba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said her party is fighting to safeguard the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
The former chief minister also said she is pained when women talk about their sons and young relatives who are behind bars.ADVERTISEMENT
“We are fighting for the future of our younger generations and the rights of our people. The PDP has been targeted as it stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and voiced their aspirations,” Mufti said while addressing an election rally in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
PDP youth president Waheed Para is the party candidate from Srinagar seat. Para is pitted against National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah.
“These mothers come and say 'our children are in a Haryana jail or a Punjab jail'. The case proceedings are not held and the youth continue to languish in jails. You (the BJP) are saying that stone pelting has ended. If that is the case, why are the youth in jails? Mufti said. Read Also Article 370 Abrogation: Express Discontent Through Voting: Mehbooba PDP Will Pursue Return Of Power Projects: Parra
“You are claiming that militancy (in J-K) has ended. Then why are you arresting the youth? Why are employees being terminated from service merely on suspicion? Why are passports not being issued to (some of) us?” she asked.
The PDP supremo also alleged that NOC is not being issued in favour of youth for employment purposes just because their relative is a member of a banned organisation.
Srinagar constituency will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08052024000215011059ID1108188978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.