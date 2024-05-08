PDP Is Fighting To Safeguard Future Of J&K's Youth: Mehbooba

The former chief minister also said she is pained when women talk about their sons and young relatives who are behind bars.

“We are fighting for the future of our younger generations and the rights of our people. The PDP has been targeted as it stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and voiced their aspirations,” Mufti said while addressing an election rally in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

PDP youth president Waheed Para is the party candidate from Srinagar seat. Para is pitted against National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah.

“These mothers come and say 'our children are in a Haryana jail or a Punjab jail'. The case proceedings are not held and the youth continue to languish in jails. You (the BJP) are saying that stone pelting has ended. If that is the case, why are the youth in jails? Mufti said.

“You are claiming that militancy (in J-K) has ended. Then why are you arresting the youth? Why are employees being terminated from service merely on suspicion? Why are passports not being issued to (some of) us?” she asked.

The PDP supremo also alleged that NOC is not being issued in favour of youth for employment purposes just because their relative is a member of a banned organisation.

Srinagar constituency will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

