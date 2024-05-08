Stocks on Sale Wednesday: Palantir, Disney, Match, and Twilio

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tech Leaders Pave the Way for Generative AI, Poised for Massive Economic Impact
On the day that software firm Palantir (PLTR) posted quarterly results, speculators bid the stock up by over 8%. This set a disappointment and selling pressure when the firm posted earnings that met expectations. However, markets did not appreciate the excessive stock-based compensation and the weaker outlook.
Palantir earned 8 cents a share non-GAAP. Revenue grew by 20.8% Y/Y to $634.33 million. Unfortunately, the company spent $125 million in stock-based compensation. This exceeded the earnings of just $100 million.
Looking ahead, in Q2/2024, its adjusted income from operations is between $209 million to $213 million.
In the entertainment sector, Walt Disney (DIS) revenue of $22.1 billion. Despite issuing an EPS growth target of 25% for the second quarter, DIS stock slumped 9.51% on Tuesday. Shares look cheap after the sell-off but valuations are still too rich. The P/E (GAAP TTM) is 71.37 times, compared to the sector median of 18.75 times.
Online dating service firm Match Group (MTCH) will slump by nearly 6% today. Revenue increased by 9.2% Y/Y to $859.65 million. Additionally, Hinge's direct revenue grew by 50% Q/Q. Match expects revenue to grow by only 6% to 9% in 2024.
Twilio (TWLO) will open below $60, or down by 6.7%. Revenue grew by only 5% Y/Y to $1.05 billion. The firm spends too much on stock-based compensation and investors are not impressed with the pro-forma results.
