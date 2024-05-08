‘Introducing Zayed National Museum’ Exhibition offers workshops bursting with creativity

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 8 May 2024:

Zayed National Museum, in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has prepared a packed schedule of activities and interactive workshops for visitors to ‘Introducing Zayed National Museum: The Foundations of Unity’ exhibition hosted by Etihad Museum until 5th December. This is in honour of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in celebration of the values he instilled in the community and their continuous impact on the United Arab Emirates and its people. It aims to highlight his efforts in establishing the UAE and laying the foundations of its union, along with the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and cement its global standing and leadership. Additionally, it offers a glimpse into the collections of Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE.

The workshop programme, taking place at Etihad Museum during weekends until 8 June, includes ‘Sketch Your Neighbourhood’ workshop inspired by the principle of social cohesion and harmony. Participants will sketch their neighbourhoods, highlighting architectural beauty and expressing their connection to them and their various social aspects. The ‘Write an Appreciation Letter’ workshop focuses on shared values and social cohesion by encouraging participants to express their feelings towards others.

Visitors to the exhibition can also participate in ‘Observe Nature’ workshop, inspired by the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed’s love for nature and the times he spent under the shade of the ghaf tree. This workshop invites children and families to contemplate natural spaces, positively impacting them. Meanwhile, ‘Paint the Shores of the UAE’ workshop allows youngsters to learn the basics of drawing and use multimedia techniques to create sand paintings with natural materials.

