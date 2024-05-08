Nvidia invests USD1.05B in WiFi technologies for self-driving cars

(MENAFN) Nvidia, a prominent American chip maker, has made a strategic investment in WiFi Technologies, a UK-based startup focused on integrating self-driving technology into automobiles. This investment is part of a substantial USD1.05 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group, making it one of the largest ever for a European AI company. Notably, existing investor Microsoft has also increased its allocation in this funding round. While the valuation of the startup has not been disclosed, the infusion of funds underscores the sustained investor appetite for artificial intelligence and represents a significant boost for the self-driving car industry.



WiFi Technologies aims to revolutionize the automotive sector by introducing its cutting-edge technology into vehicles, catering to automakers and fleet operators alike. CEO Alex Kendall emphasized the company's commitment to remaining open to partnerships with multiple manufacturers, rather than limiting its options by aligning with a single entity. Kendall revealed ongoing discussions with various automakers regarding the integration of WiFi Technologies' self-driving technology into their vehicles, highlighting the company's strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.



The investment from Nvidia signals a vote of confidence in WiFi Technologies' innovative approach and underscores the growing importance of AI-driven solutions in shaping the future of transportation. As the self-driving car industry continues to navigate regulatory challenges and strive for widespread adoption, collaborations between established players and emerging startups are poised to drive innovation and accelerate progress towards a safer and more efficient mobility ecosystem.

