Ukraine's Parliament Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization For 90 Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has adopted laws to approve presidential decrees regarding the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine from May 14 for 90 days, until August 11, 2024.
Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos Party, reported this on the messaging app Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
He specified that 339 lawmakers had voted for Bill No. 11234 to extend martial law and 336 MPs had backed Bill No. 11235 to extend general mobilization in Ukraine.
Photos: Yaroslav Zhelezniak/Telegram
On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and general mobilization was announced - until March 26.
Subsequently, the parliament extended the period of martial law and general mobilization until April 25, May 25, August 23 and November 21 in 2022, February 19, May 20, August 18 and November 15 in 2023, and until February 14 and May 13 this year.
