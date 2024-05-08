President: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway To Play Crucial Role As Important Segment Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Thanks to Azerbaijan's investment, the modernization of theBaku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was completed just a few days ago,”President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference withPresident of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

The head of state noted that the capacity of this railway hassignificantly increased, adding, "This project, which was initiatedby Azerbaijan, will now play a crucial role as an important segmentof the Middle Corridor with its enhanced capabilities. It willenable larger volumes of cargo to be transported both in theEast-West direction and vice versa, further strengthening ourties."