Iran Keen On Solving Outstanding Issues With IAEA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 8 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian affirmed Wednesday country's intent on finding solutions to outstanding issues with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Abdollahian spoke to the press during cabinet meeting, saying that Iran wishes to achieve this through technical cooperation rather than political pressures.

The top diplomat described IAEA's Rafael Grossi visit to Iran a day earlier as positive, adding that it included important discussions to boost cooperation.

Iran and the Atomic Agency agreed to continue cooperation based on March 2023 agreement, allowing IAEA officials to conduct more activities and monitor Iran's nuclear program. (end)

