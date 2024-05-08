Indian National Security Advisor emphasized imperative for concerted international efforts to counter trans-border terrorism

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the brazen terror attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22nd, which sent shockwaves across Russia, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the imperative for concerted international efforts to counter trans-border terrorism and disrupt terrorist financing. Addressing the recent gathering of BRICS national security advisors in Russia, Doval underscored the need for concrete measures, including leveraging digital technology, to combat the scourge of terrorism in all its manifestations.



The urgency of unified action against terrorism gained further resonance in the wake of a subsequent wave of email bomb threats targeting nearly 100 schools in New Delhi. The incident not only underscored the persistent threat posed by terrorism but also underscored the need for enhanced cooperation between nations to address this common menace.



In response to the New Delhi attacks, Indian authorities are exploring avenues for collaboration with Russia, as evidenced by the Delhi police's intention to seek judicial assistance from the federal government to obtain crucial details related to the origin of the threatening emails. It is believed that the email address used for the threats is linked to mail.ru, a leading Russian email and communication services provider. Concurrently, efforts are underway to engage Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation to facilitate international cooperation in investigating the matter.



The evolving response to these recent incidents reflects a growing recognition among nations of the imperative to transcend geopolitical divides and collaborate effectively in combating terrorism. As global security threats transcend borders and ideologies, the need for a unified and coordinated approach to counter terrorism has become more pressing than ever. The Moscow and New Delhi attacks serve as poignant reminders of the urgency to forge robust international partnerships and deploy innovative strategies to safeguard societies against the scourge of terrorism.

