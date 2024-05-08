Unforgettable Experience For Abu Dhabi Visitors And Residents At Grand Millennium Al Wahda

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (May 8, 2024) – Grand Millennium Al Wahda, the luxury five-star hotel located in the centre of Abu Dhabi, connected to Al Wahda Mall, provides to Abu Dhabi visitors and residents the ultimate luxury escape at the heart of the capital.



With spectacular views of the capital and the nearby attractions, the hotel is one of the largest hotels in Abu Dhabi comprising 840 rooms, luxury suites and fully serviced apartments. It also comprises a lavish spa, hi-tech fitness club and an array of restaurants providing guests with multiple options of seasonal menus created with the freshest ingredients and offering an exceptional culinary journey that is a feast for all senses.

Layali Shahrazad is a unique culinary concept providing Middle eastern inspired journey with a variety of signature dishes and favourites, and 31 Bar & Lounge is the perfect place to unwind after a busy day with a sweeping 360-degree view. The award-winning Porters English Pub serves up authentic pub grub at its best, including British favourites with a great selection of drinks and signature cocktails that makes it one of the best pubs in Abu Dhabi to meet friends, lounge and relax.

Guests can also enjoy 90 Centigrade caf, the unique home-grown concept providing a trendy place to meet, dine and relax in the heart of the capital, and The Little Bistro which provides freshly brewed coffee, energizing smoothies, healthy salads, and delicious sandwiches

The hotel is conveniently located near the international airport, bus station and in close proximity to many local attractions, from the beautiful white sandy beaches and the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi Mall, and Abu Dhabi Corniche. Also within easy reach are Heritage Village, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.