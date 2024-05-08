US Embassy To Participate In Doha International Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy is participating in the 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) from May 9 to May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The US booth offers a diverse selection of literature to attendees under the theme“Read, Learn, Grow Across America.”

The US Embassy booth features over 3,700 books for purchase, including more than 420 discounted titles. The collection, ranging from children's stories to bestselling novels, explores themes spanning STEM, education, sustainability, and business. Additionally, the booth offers free resources and guides about US universities and popular tourism destinations.

EducationUSA will provide daily free student advising services and guide visitors through US higher education options, fostering US-Qatar academic exchange. The booth will also showcase works by renowned American writers and publishers, accompanied by bilingual books in Arabic and English to encourage language learning.

Located in Hall 1 near the Cultural Lounge and Live Cooking station, the booth offers a glimpse of America's scenic beauty, featuring imagery from US National Parks in Hawaii, Maine, and Washington. In line with its commitment to sustainability, the US Embassy has reused its booth frame from 2023 to reduce waste and environmental impact.

The US Embassy is proud to have participated continuously in the DIBF since 1998, fostering literacy and cultural exchange among readers.