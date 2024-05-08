Qatar, Sweden Officials Discuss Gaza Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Stockholm: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Director General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden H E Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, Deputy Director General and Head of Communication and Media Department H E Anna Viktoria Li, and Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department H E Magnus Hellgren, in Stockholm yesterday. The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the Qatari mediation efforts to end the war on the strip, the latest developments in the Afghan file, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of diplomatic communication.
MENAFN08052024000063011010ID1108187549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.