Qatar, Sweden Officials Discuss Gaza Efforts


5/8/2024 6:03:35 AM

QNA

Stockholm:

Stockholm: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Director General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden H E Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt, Deputy Director General and Head of Communication and Media Department H E Anna Viktoria Li, and Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department H E Magnus Hellgren, in Stockholm yesterday. The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the Qatari mediation efforts to end the war on the strip, the latest developments in the Afghan file, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of diplomatic communication.

The Peninsula

