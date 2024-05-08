Meghalaya Board's Class 12 Results Announced, CM Sangma Says Pass Percentage Increased

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, May 8 (IANS) The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Wednesday declared results for Class 12.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lauded the students for their good results and said that the pass percentage has significantly increased.

Taking to his X handle, Sangma wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the students for clearing the MBoSE HSSLC (Science and Commerce) Stream. Pass percentage has significantly increased science is 85.24 per cent and commerce is 80.26 per cent. Wishing all the very best in their future endeavours."

The board declared the results for Science and Commerce streams, along with vocational courses.