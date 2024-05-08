UDC Presents Prime Real Estate Investment Opportunities At UK's Largest Property Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, recently participated in 'A Place in the Sun Live' – the UK's largest overseas property exhibition at London's ExCeL Exhibition Centre from May 3 to May 5, 2024. Alongside Commercial Bank, UDC showcased prime real estate investment opportunities and offered attractive mortgage loans to foreign investors interested in The Pearl Island and Crystal Residence at Gewan Island.

The partnership with Commercial Bank, UDC's financing partner, enables foreign non-resident investors to access seamless financing options for real estate investment in Qatar with a loan tenure up to 20 years. This collaboration presents compelling financing solutions that complement UDC's premium residential developments, promising high returns and Qatari residency benefits for foreign investors.

During the exhibition, UDC spotlighted its flagship projects, including developments at The Pearl Island and Crystal Residence at Gewan Island. These projects stand as coveted residential destinations in Qatar, exemplifying the luxury and quality synonymous with UDC's developments.

The event marked UDC's debut participation in a real estate exhibition in London, offering an ideal platform for engaging with potential investors and spotlighting Qatar's appealing residency scheme tied to property ownership in the UK market.

UDC's presence emphasized the eligibility criteria for Qatari residency and the associated benefits, contributing to heightened awareness among foreign investors.

UDC's continued strategic engagements in global events, such as its recent participation in a property roadshow in the UK last month, the International Real Estate Expo 2024 (IREX) in Mumbai, and the International Immigration & Property Expo 2024 in Hong Kong, as well as MIPIM in Cannes, demonstrate its dedication to attracting foreign investments and delivering premium real estate developments in Qatar.