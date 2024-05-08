15Th Doha Conference On Interfaith Dialogue Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the 15th Doha Conference on Interfaith Dialogue opened yesterday.

The conference focused on the Family Structure in Light of Changing World as its main topic, with the theme being“Integration of families, faith, values, and education.”

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater emphasised in her opening speech the alignment of this conference's theme with Qatar's strong conviction in the centrality of the family in building societies, and the pivotal role of religion and ethics in this endeavour, as stipulated by Article 21 of the Qatari Constitution. She highlighted Qatar's international efforts to support families and its continuous pursuit to enhance international advocacy for family issues, utilising platforms for dialogue that engage decision-makers, politicians, academics, international organisations, and charities.

She emphasised the significance of having the 15th edition of the conference focus on family issues within the broader context of contemporary global challenges, noting that these challenges affect not only those directly facing them but also undermine the peace and stability of the modern world.

H E Lolwah pointed out that family issues are a common factor that can unite all components of societies and significantly influence social, economic, and political spheres. She stressed the collective responsibility to focus on and give significant attention to families, urging countries, individuals, religious scholars, and experts to prioritise families as the fundamental building block of any society.

She expressed dismay at the violations of family, women's, and children's rights, particularly in light of the official economic, military, and diplomatic support received by Israeli occupation forces, which has failed the humanitarian test of freedom, civilization, and human rights that they claim to uphold.

The Minister of State added that despite all these pains and official failure, the collective awareness of people of all religions, races, and orientations has transcended the narrative pushed in traditional media spaces to create a new free space that rejects the ideologisation of principles.

She wondered how anyone who rejects the Holocaust and apartheid in former South Africa could accept the genocide of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza. She also highlighted the ongoing tragedy in Sudan, emphasising that the plight of its people constitutes one of the largest refugee crises currently.

She called on the world not to overlook the suffering of the Sudanese people and urged the provision of scientific, educational, economic, and charitable resources to support Sudan in its time of need.

At the conclusion of her speech, she congratulated winners of the Fifth Doha International Award for Interfaith Dialogue this year, including individuals and institutions, whose work culminated in serving and supporting affected families, expressing her hope that through this elite gathering, the lofty goal of bringing together people of faith and specialists to open new humanitarian horizons will be achieved.