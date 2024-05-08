Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti- 7 Movies Based On Poet's Work

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rabindranath Tagore's stories have inspired several popular movies over the years. Here are seven notable films based on his works.

Rabindranath Tagore's stories have inspired several popular movies over the years. Here are seven notable films based on his works.

Directed by Satyajit Ray, this Bengali film is based on Tagore's novella "Nastanirh". It explores loneliness, love, and desire themes in late 19th-century Bengal.

Also directed by Satyajit Ray, is based on Tagore's novel of the same name. Set during the Swadeshi movement in Bengal, it examines themes of nationalism & personal freedom.

Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, it is based on Tagore's novel "Chokher Bali". It tells the story of complex relationships between a young widow, a married man, and his wife.

Directed by Hemen Gupta, Kabuliwala is based on Tagore's short story. It tells the heartwarming story of the bond between a girl named Mini and an Afghan dry fruit seller.

Chitrangada was directed by Rituparno Ghosh. A princess aspires to be more than a lovely object of desire in the drama of gender identity, empowerment, and self-discovery.

Srijon Bardhan directed this film based on Tagore's short tale Postmaster. It follows a young city lad who becomes the postmaster of a distant town and befriends Ratan.

Satyajit Ray's Teen Kanya is an anthology of three Tagore-inspired tales. Each narrative examines love, relationships, and social standards.