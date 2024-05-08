Indonesia: UNSC Should Ward Off Imminent Humanitarian Tragedy In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (KUNA) -- Indonesia on Wednesday urged the international community namely the United Nations Security Council to "take immediate measures to stop the brutal Israeli atrocities" in Rafah in Gaza Strip and stave off a looming humanitarian tragedy.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement, monitored in the Malaysian capital, expressed strong condemnation of the latest Israeli military attack on the city of Rafah where the occupation troops took control of the Palestinian side of the border crossing.

It called for enforcing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and tackling all hurdles obstructing the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the war-beleaguered Gazans. (end)

aib









MENAFN08052024000071011013ID1108186806