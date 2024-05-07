Bath & Body Works Recognizes Associates With Inclusion Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) May 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Bath & Body Works recently recognized several outstanding associates for their dedication to creating, promoting, and nurturing inclusion in the workplace. Inclusion Excellence Awards were presented at the company's inaugural Inclusion Jamboree event at Bath & Body Works' headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. This special event celebrated diverse backgrounds, perspectives and values and brought associates together with engaging workshops, activities, recognition, music and food.

“We believe a culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging, has a chance to be heard and is valued and treated with respect makes us a smarter, stronger brand,” says Kelie Charles, Chief Diversity Officer for Bath & Body Works.“This culture of belonging starts with our own associates and it's important to recognize the outstanding work which supports and advances those efforts.”

Bath & Body Works' Inclusion Excellence Awards were presented in four categories:

LEADER: Presented to an outstanding people leader who has demonstrated excellence in inclusion.

COMMUNITY: Presented to an associate who has demonstrated inclusion excellence in the communities where our associates and customers live and work.

GROUP: Presented to a group of associates who have demonstrated inclusion excellence.

LIVING OUR VALUES: Presented to an associate who embodies our company value 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Make Us Stronger' through their actions and words; promoting a company culture where everyone belongs.

Inclusion Leader Award Winner

Michiyo Nelson, Director of Design

Michiyo Nelson led the direction and guided teams behind many of Bath & Body Works' Perfumer Series collections which included Black History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. These special product capsules spotlight professionals from historically underrepresented groups in fragrance to raise awareness of their important contributions and stories and inspire the next generation.

“The success of the perfumer series would not have existed without Michiyo's valuable knowledge and leadership,” says Charles.“She works with design associates and external perfumers from different teams and cultural backgrounds to foster a truly collaborative experience that exemplifies our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Community Inclusion Award Winners

Tierra Hayes, Gretchen Denk, Courtney Goodburn, Kristen Eaton, Grant Conkel, Cyle Goldrick, Mickey Huether, Bath & Body Works Logistics Team

This group meets monthly to plan volunteer events and facilitate programs which support non-profit organizations in the central Ohio community.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Kitchen of Life, Community Development for all People, Lifetown and Keep Columbus Beautiful were all directly impacted by this team's commitment to service.

“We're proud of this group for their continued commitment and dedication to improving and supporting the community many of our associates and customers call home,” says Charles.

Group Inclusion Award Winners

Brian Burnett, Sarah Disselkamp, Lee McConkey, Fidel Gutierrez, Annie Mackowick, Lauren Weber, Donnie Guanciale, Gabby Guanciale, Jason Lyons, Bath & Body Works Merchandise, Planning and Allocation Team

This group developed a quarterly newsletter which educates and informs their large team of over 100 associates about important Inclusion Resource Group (IRG) events, community volunteer opportunities and cultural celebrations. By amplifying the work of their colleagues on the DEI and IRG teams, they've encouraged engagement and participation amongst their team and set the stage for continued growth and learning.

“This team does an incredible job of keeping a function of 100+ associates engaged in activities that support our culture of inclusivity,” says Charles.“Through their communication efforts they build excitement for events and activities and encourage their colleagues in their learning and development as professionals.”

Living Our Values Inclusion Award Winners

Selma Eltayeb, Learning and Development Manager

For decades, Bath & Body Works has hired associates in their distribution center space who are English Language Learners (ELL). Selma Eltayeb took action by serving as the project lead in the development and launch of ELL classes for those associates.

“Selma is the embodiment of turning words into actions,” says Charles.“She knows firsthand the challenges of navigating a world where you are learning the language of everyone else, and she openly shares her experiences and supports others.”

Elena Scarf , Distribution Center Group Lead

Elena Scarf has made it her goal to recognize and celebrate the many diverse cultures of her department.

For example, she planned a year-end department meeting with a special potluck so associates could bring their favorite dishes to share. She incorporated music and dancing into her team's stretching sessions before their shifts, and she decorates the Distribution Center bulletin board to celebrate holidays and other important commemorations important to her team.

“Elena is the definition of inclusion excellence,” says Charles.“She values her fellow associates' diverse background and has created a strong, cohesive and collaborative department with her efforts.”

Bath & Body Works is proud of all the associates recognized with Inclusion Excellence Awards. Learn more about the company's commitment to culture and inclusion at bbwinc.