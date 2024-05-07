Article 370 Abrogation: Express Discontent Through Voting: Mehbooba

Addressing workers after a road show from Awantipora-Tral, Mehbooba said that nobody in J&K is happy with whatever was done in 2019 and this is the time for people to show their resentment against the move.

She said that this is not an assembly election where you can promise people about development works, but this is a parliament election and people need to choose their candidate wisely.

Mehbooba further asked the people to choose their candidate, who can be your true representative and become your voice in the parliament as people fear raising voice in Kashmir in 2019.

“This election is about sending a message that the decisions taken in 2019 and after that are not acceptable to the people,” she said, adding that the PDP has done a lot of developmental works in Awantipora-Tral area that includes the IUST, AIIMS and ADC office in Tral and the people here have always supported PDP and she is hopeful they will continue to support the party.

This election is not for roads, power and water; rather this is an opportunity to save your identity, land and resources, she added .

