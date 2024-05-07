War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 50 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 50 attacks carried out by the Russian army in six sectors of the front on Tuesday, most of them on the Avdiivka axis.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Tuesday, May 7.
In total, 64 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield during the day, according to the update. Read also:
Ukrainian aircraft and missile forces struck seven enemy targets, including a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, a command post and five troop concentration areas.
Throughout the day, Russian invaders carried out 1 missile strike, 40 air strikes and 72 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.
