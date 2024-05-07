German FM Warns Of Israeli Occupation Rafah Invasion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 7 (KUNA) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Tuesday against the invasion of the City of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip by occupying forces.

German News Agency quoted Baerbock as saying on X platform "One million Palestinians cannot vanish into thin air. They need protection," adding "I strongly caution against conducting a major offensive on Rafah."

Furthermore, Baerbock emphasized the importance of delivering essential aid to the people in the Gaza Strip.

Baerbock's statements come in light of the occupying forces' actions this morning at Rafah Crossing, which is considered the most crucial crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for the entry of humanitarian aid and the movement of individuals. (end)

