Monterra Credit Union Elevates The Member Experience With The Empower LOS From Dark Matter Technologies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that Monterra Credit Union (Monterra CU), a full-service financial institution serving members throughout San Mateo County, California, the City of Palo Alto and the San Francisco Bay Area, has selected the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) for mortgage loan, home-equity loan and home-equity line of credit (HELOC) originations.







One of California's top 50 credit union lenders by mortgage loan volume, Monterra CU attributed its selection of the Empower LOS to the origination system's self-service configurability, its robust integrations with best-in-class product and pricing engines (PPE) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, and its support for the digital closings Monterra CU members increasingly prefer. In addition, the credit union expects to be able to close loans more quickly and process more loans per full-time employee with the help of the“lights-out” task automation that is native to the Empower LOS.

“Through the integration of the Empower LOS, Monterra Credit Union is enhancing the mortgage experience for our members, increasing efficiency and priming ourselves for future growth,” stated Wade Painter, president and CEO of Monterra Credit Union.“Our team eagerly anticipates the array of new features and process improvements this partnership brings, underscoring the strong rapport we've cultivated with the Dark Matter team. We're confident that Dark Matter is the right partner for us.”

“It was clear from the outset that the mortgage team at Monterra Credit Union is serious about two things: elevating its members' mortgage experience and future-proofing its business,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“With the Empower LOS, Monterra CU gains access to comprehensive automation and customization capabilities that align perfectly with this commitment to member-centricity and sustainable growth. We are honored to have earned Monterra's business and look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

