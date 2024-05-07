Doha Launches 15Th Conference For Interfaith Dialogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Qatar launched the 15th conference for interfaith dialogue in Doha on Tuesday, under the slogan "Family Structure in Light of Changing World: Religious Perspective" with the participation of many religious scholars.

Chairman of Doha international centre for interfaith dialogue (DICID) Dr Ibrahim Al-Naimi told Qatar news agency (QNA) that the conference's agenda will focus on religions' perspective on the family and its importance as the basic building block of the society.

The conference, said Al-Naimi, will highlight shared commonalities among religions regarding the family considering contemporary world changes, noting that all religions pay great respect to the family unit.

This year's conference will revolve around four main discussions, first, building the family structure, its definition and responsibility corresponding to religions' perspectives.

Second, the basic and foundational role of the family on children's development and education, third and fourth discussions will tackle the modern challenges that families face, and the conflicts and disputes they incur.

On her part, Minister of state for international cooperation at the foreign ministry Lolwah Al-Khater touched on the importance of having discussions, intellectual back-and-forth to build bridges and trust across different communities and religions.

Al-Khater stressed that the genocide in Gaza reflects the many violations on family, women, and children's rights, and exposes the double standards of those who support the Israeli occupation economically, diplomatically, and militarily.

Despite the false narrative that is being pushed on mainstream media, the majority of people from different backgrounds and religions are aware of the reality and will one day be the source that bring justice, she continued. (end)

sss









MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108183257