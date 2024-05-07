At Least 20 Killed In Israeli Attacks On Rafah In Gaza Today Latest Death Toll: 34,789 Palestinians Massacred

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 7 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 20 Palestinian people have been killed, in Israel's continuous attacks on the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, since this morning.
Israel targeted at least four residential buildings in Rafah, injuring dozens of people, according to the report.
At least
34,789 Palestinian people, including women and children, have been killed and 78,204 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA
