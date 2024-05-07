President: Today Marks Opening Of New Chapter In Slovakia-Azerbaijan Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today marks the opening of a new chapter in Slovakia-Azerbaijanrelations,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conferencewith Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.

“I hope that our joint path will be very successful,” the headof state emphasized.

According to Azernews, the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, received Robert Fico, Prime Minister ofthe Slovak Republic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is accompanied on his visit bya group of entrepreneurs who are holding talks on cooperationbetween Slovakian and Azerbaijani businesses.

This is Fico's first foreign visit outside the EU, the aim ofwhich is to support the Slovak economy and develop bilateralrelations with countries that have high economic potential.

The Slovak delegation also includes Economy Minister DenisaSakova, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, and Defence Minister RobertKalinak.