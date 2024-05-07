Exchange Of Fire Resumes In South Kashmir's Kulgam After Overnight Lull

Quoting a top police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that firing resumed on Tuesday morning after a night-long halt in Redwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The area was cordoned off on Monday evening afternoon after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, however on late night additional security forces were rushed to the spot to ensure that terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the area.

He said that all the routes towards the area have been sealed while traffic and public movement has also been restricted as a precautionary measures.



