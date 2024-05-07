Flynas Unveils Expansion Plan In UAE

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh

:

flynas, the Saudi Arabian low-cost airline, revealed its expansive strategy to enhance its presence in the UAE market, effective September 2024.

The announcement was made during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai.

This move will see flynas extending its network to encompass Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, alongside its existing operations from main bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

Come September 2024, flynas will emerge as the sole Saudi Arabian airline serving all four major airports in the UAE. The current roster of four routes between the two countries will swell to nine, facilitating an exceptional surge to over 20 daily flights.

Additionally, flights to Shaikh Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi will be added from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, along with services to Sharjah International Airport from both Jeddah and Madinah.

Since its inception in 2007, flynas has connected over 70 domestic and international destinations through more than 1500 weekly flights, having served over 78 million passengers. Its ambitious goal aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to expand its reach to 165 domestic and international destinations.

In April, flynas announced plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange.

-B