EU Nations Should Switch To Joint Arms Production, Procurement - Commissioner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn is convinced that the EU cannot stand aside as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine as this would be "the most fatal thing" the bloc could do.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent, Hahn stated this while addressing the Austrian Parliament on the occasion of Europe Day.

"The painful situation of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East has already been mentioned several times today. And to all those who believe that Europe, the European Union can stand aside, I must say this would be the most fatal thing we could do. After all, when it comes to Ukraine, for example, we are also talking about protecting our freedom," he said.

The European Commissioner stressed that the violation of a country's territorial integrity is unacceptable as it stands against the global rule-based order.

Hahn is convinced the EU should continue to support Ukraine because it is also about its own protection.

Speaking about supporting Ukraine and strengthening its capabilities, Hahn noted that the EU countries should move to joint production of weapons and their joint procurement in order to save budget funds and "minimize fragmentation of the various weapons systems we have in Europe."

"Should just 40% of the annual procurement of defense investments be made jointly, it could annually save over EUR 24 billion," said the European Commissioner.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Commission transferred EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Facility worth a total of EUR 50 billion, created within the EU's multi-year budget.

The total volume of EU financial assistance for Ukraine since February 2022 has reached EUR 98.5 billion.