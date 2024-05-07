Voting Underway In Four LS Seats In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) Voting was happening peacefully in four Lok Sabha seats in Assam -- Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar.

Out of the 47 candidates vying for the four Lok Sabha seats, 15 are 'crorepatis with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting from the Dhubri seat, being the richest of them.

As to the affidavits presented by the contenders, the 'crorepati' candidates are -- four independents, two each from the AGP and Congress, one each from BJP, AIUDF, Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF), United Peoples' Party, Liberal (UPPL), Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and Ekam Sanatn Bharat.

With Rs 25,521 in movable assets, independent candidate Triptina Rabha, who is contesting from the Kokrajhar (ST) constituency, has the lowest assets.

The two female candidates on the crorepati list are Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress and Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP. Both are contesting from the Guwahati constituency.

Badruddin Ajmal is the richest candidate running for re-election from Dhubri, where he is seeking to win his seat for a fourth term. His assets total Rs 155 crore, of which Rs 28.89 crore are moveable and Rs 126.17 crore are immovable.