(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Join MONEYTALK RADIO'S Ellis Martin for a conversation with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF). Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on developing the high-grade Nisk project into Canada's first Carbon Neutral Nickel mine. The Nisk project is located in Quebec Province and is benefited by Generous tax credits that cover 50% of exploration costs, A Hydro-Quebec substation across the road supplying low-carbon inexpensive hydropower, a stable political environment with strong government and first nation partners. It's Located beside major highway and nearby town.

And there is Shallow mineral depth.

The NISK property comprises a significant land position (20 kilometers of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel is focused on expanding the historical high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to test the initial Nisk discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential Nickel deposits. We visit now with Mr. Lynch at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC.

Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO647-448-8044...Power Nickel Inc Canadian Venture Building82 Richmond St East, Suite 202Toronto, ON M5C 1P1