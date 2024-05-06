Boquete And Area Canada Day Celebrations July 1 In Santa Lucia

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Boquete and area Canadians: Canada Day this year on Monday July 1st will be held at Club Santa Lucia from noon to 5pm. Tickets will be available starting June 1st at Mail Boxes Etc., and the Tuesday Market in the Arco Iris Building. Burgers, Hot Dogs, Fries and Gravy served for lunch, if you bring other things to barbecue, they will barbecue them for you, a complimentary Caesar Bar, BYOB as there will not be alcohol sales, bring lawn chairs.

Wear your favourite Canadian T-Shirt and hat eh!



