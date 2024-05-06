Investornewsbreaks - OK Stone Engineering Partners With Oren Klaff At Special Investor Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) OK Stone Engineering, a Texas-based company formed to manufacture engineered quartz slabs for use in the building and construction industry, has announced a partnership with Oren Klaff, a bestselling author and one of the world's leading experts on sales, raising capital and negotiation. The partnership has announced“Made in Dallas: The Texas Manufacturing Boom Explained,” which is an event designed to be a unique opportunity for investors to obtain a firsthand look at cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and meet new local companies that are operating in the space. Slated for April 12, 2024, in Carrollton, Texas, the single-day event will put a spotlight on the Dallas-metro area and explain it's the location is at the forefront of the U.S. manufacturing revolution. During the event, Klaff will lead a panel titled“How to Build a Billion-Dollar Asset in 36-48 Months.” During the panel, Klaff will explain how he found a multimillion-dollar opportunity while on a trip to Italy and how OK Stone Engineering and other companies are focused on breaking the iron triangle and helping the United States regain its position as a leader in precision manufacturing.“While there are $700 billion of mega projects vacuuming up large investment dollars from government and banks, real financial returns are happening in the middle-market,” stated the press release.“The middle-market is where investors seeking three to five times return on capital in 60 months or less can find precision manufacturing firms that don't need mega-dollars and 10-year plans to effectively compete and excel both at home and against the EU. 'Made in Dallas: The Texas Manufacturing Boom Explained' is your chance to meet – and learn from – a group of handpicked analysts, CEOs and investors who specialize in funding, operating and scaling manufacturing companies with a realistic 3-5X return target.”

About OK Stone Engineering Inc.

About OK Stone Engineering Inc.

OK Stone Engineering is a Texas-based company formed to manufacture engineered quartz slabs to be used as materials for countertops and tile in the building and construction industry. The company's manufacturing process uses next-generation technologies that reduce costs, improve the quality of the finished product and increase safety of workers in the manufacturing process.

