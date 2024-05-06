Zionist Army Carries Out Airstrikes On Eastern Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 7 (NNN-WAFA) – The Zionist army carried out yesterday, airstrikes on areas in eastern Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that, the Zionist airstrikes created fire belts in the vicinity of Gaza Airport and on the outskirts of the Al-Salam neighbourhood, east of Rafah.

The raids caused large explosions and inflicted significant damage on nearby structures.

Before the attacks started, the Zionist army had called on the Palestinian civilian population to temporarily evacuate from eastern Rafah.

Avichai Adraee, a spokesperson of the Zionist army, said in a press statement that,“for all people who live in the neighbourhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jeneina, Tabba Zaraa, and Al-Byouk in the Rafah area, in blocks 10-16, 28, and 270, the army will work with extreme force against terrorist organisations there.”

The Zionist regime considers Rafah the last major stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Located in the southernmost part of the Strip, Rafah shelters approximately 1.4 million Palestinians.– NNN-WAFA