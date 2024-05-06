Palestinian Man Killed By Israeli Occupation In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was killed on Monday after serious injuries sustained during clashes with Israeli occupying forces in the suburb of Dhanaba near Tulkarm in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ammar Awfi, 35yrs, died to critical head injuries and was transferred to Rafidia Hospital in the city of Nablus, where he later passed away.

Israeli occupying forces persisted with military operations in the Tulkarm camp, conducting raids and sabotaging infrastructure.

Palestinian Ministry of Health added that four young men were injured during a confrontation with occupying forces in the town of Beit Furik, located east of Nablus.

The recent escalations followed a Palestinian presidency warning about preparations by Israeli forces to commit genocide in Rafah city, stressing the urgent need for a solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital. (Pickup previous)

