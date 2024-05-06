Xi Tells Macron: China Stays Neutral In Ukraine War

Beijing criticized the US for undermining Chinese firms' rights and stressed that normal trade between China and Russia should continue.

Prior to his meeting with Xi, Macron told The Economist on May 2 that he would not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request. He had mentioned this plan for the first time in February.



Stephen Bryen, a former US deputy undersecretary of defense, writes in an article published May 3 on his Substack blog Weapons and Strategy that France has already deployed troops in support of the Ukrainian 54th Independent Mechanized Brigade in Slavyansk.



He says in that article, which Asia Times republished on May 4, that the initial group of French troops numbers about 100 while the first tranche of French Foreign Legion soldiers that will arrive in Ukraine will be about 1,500.

In another article published on his Substack blog Monday in response to questions about the veracity of that report (which France has officially denied ), Bryen defends his analysis while saying that sourcing the facts of such matters is difficult and involves relying to some extent on social media.“I could be wrong,” he says.“Frankly, I hope I am.”

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Russian Defense Ministry was checking to see whether Bryen's information is correct.

Meanwhile, Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence in the US, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 2 that China and Russia have begun closer military ties that could possibly threaten Taiwan.

According to Haines's testimony, coordination between China and Russia across every sector of society, including politics, economics, military and technology is increasing. She said it's possible that the two nations will start a“two-front war” against the West while the likelihood depends on the scenario.



While Macron and von der Leyen urged China to stop supplying dual-use products to Russia, Xi asked them to“find a reasonable way” to end the war in Ukraine and stay independent when making decisions.



Some observers said Xi is persuading France not to support the European Union's plan to curb Chinese new energy equipment suppliers.

They said China wants France, a heavyweight in Europe, to call on Ukraine to compromise on a peace agreement with Russia.

In his article for Le Figaro, Xi cites a Confucian proverb:“A man of true moral integrity is one who is both friendly but independent, and who does not compromise his principles, and who is independent without any bias or taking sides. How unflinchingly firm he is in his strength!”

Xi also cites French writer Romain Rolland, who said that“it is so much easier to allow oneself to be guided than it is to think for oneself. This abdication is the kernel of the mischief.”

Last September, the EU initiated a 13-month investigation into whether government subsidies have helped Chinese EV makers win market share in Europe in recent years. In recent months, it launched more anti-subsidy probes against China's solar panels, wind turbines and electric trains.

Some commentators said the EU's pressure on China's EV sector is unlikely to cause Beijing to give up close ties with Moscow.