J&K Bank Mpay Delight+ Gets State-Of-The Art Features

The Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash formally launched the new features on Saturday at the Bank's corporate headquarters. Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs, and other senior officers were present at the event, along with Divisional Heads and Zonal Heads who joined via video conferencing from their respective locations.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO highlighted the importance of innovation in customer service, stating,“It is another important milestone in our digital journey for which our teams deserve applauds. Our goal is to innovate continually and improve our services to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The impactful feature like Scan & Pay is finally here and integrated seamlessly with the UPI platform. With these new features, we have made mobile banking even more accessible, convenient, and secure.”

“Now, we need to popularize these features across our areas of operations so that more and more people become beneficiaries of our state-of-the-art digital offerings”, he added.



Stressing upon the significance of customer feedback, Baldev Prakash said,“Feedback is vital in our pursuit of excellence. The customer survey feature allows us to understand our users' preferences and modify our services to align with their tastes accordingly. It's a win-win for both the Bank and our valued customers.”

Earlier, General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat highlighted how the new features enhance customer convenience. He said,“The new features in the mPay Delight+ app underscore the Bank's commitment to customer-centric digital transformation, paving the way for more secure, efficient, and user-friendly mobile banking services. The latest updates to the mPay Delight+ app are designed to bring ease and efficiency in the functioning of our app for customers.”

Making a brief presentation on the occasion, DGM Mohammad Muzaffar Wani gave an overview of the newly added features. He said,“We are excited to provide these value-added services, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction. The newly introduced mPay Lite is a simplified version of mPay Delight+ that offers a basic menu with key functions such as funds transfer, mini-statements, PIN changes, and deposit/loan account inquiries. Customers can also manage beneficiaries through this version.”

“Notably, the UPI Scan & Pay feature allows users to scan and pay using any type of QR code. It also provides a hassle-free method for linking accounts with UPI, with no requirement for debit cards or Aadhaar OTP. Additionally, customers can send money to any virtual payment address (VPA) and review the status of past UPI transactions.”

“Our added feature of Credit Card Management in mPAY Delight + offer greater control and flexibility, while the customer survey gives us direct insights into how we can continue to meet customer expectations”, he stated.

