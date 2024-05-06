Financial Fix | Should You Invest In Real Estate In Kashmir?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo
By Irshad Mushtaq
Real Estate in Kashmir has seen a staggering growth from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 crore in just 30 years (150X) with an annual compounding rate of 18.18%. Will this boom continue?
From 1994 to 2024, the real estate market in Kashmir has seen a remarkable boom, with the value of land skyrocketing from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 crore in just 30 years. This incredible growth represents an annual compounding return of 18.18%, highlighting the power of wise investment decisions and the importance of long-term wealth planning.
While investing Rs 2 lakh per kanal in land in 1994 would have resulted in a staggering 150-fold increase in value today, the question remains – will the real estate boom in Kashmir continue? Is it still possible to achieve such exponential growth by investing in land at today's prices of Rs 3 crore per kanal?
The answer is uncertain. In order to replicate the 150-fold return seen over the past three decades, investors would need to secure an annual return of at least 18.18%. This underscores the need for careful consideration and rational decision-making when it comes to investment opportunities, as well as the importance of seeking out assets with the potential for double-digit returns.
By staying informed, seeking advice from experienced professionals, and focusing on assets with above-average potential for growth, individuals can position themselves for long-term financial success. Wealth growth requires time, patience, and strategic planning, as well as a commitment to making sound investment choices based on careful research and analysis.
In conclusion, the remarkable rise in real estate value in Kashmir serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of making wise investment decisions and understanding the potential for long-term wealth growth. By approaching investment opportunities with a clear mind, seeking guidance from trusted sources, and focusing on assets with the potential for high returns, investors can pave the way towards a financially secure future.
Irshad Mushtaq is an entrepreneur, business partner at Sharekhan, and author. Email [email protected]
