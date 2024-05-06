Mount Everest To Have Limited Access Due To Protection Of Environment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The Supreme Court of Nepal has ordered the government to limitthe number of permits for climbing Mount Everest and other mountainpeaks, as well as take measures to manage waste and protect theenvironment in the mountainous region, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Nepal– home to eight of the ten highest peaks in the world,attracts hundreds of adventurers every year, especially in spring,when conditions are most favourable for climbing.

The basis for the Supreme Court's decision was a petition filedby local lawyer Deepak Bikram Mishra, who demanded to limit thetourist flow that causes environmental damage.

The summary of the court's decision notes that the power of themountains must be respected, and the appropriate maximum number ofpermits must be determined.

The decision was made at the end of April, but it was publishedonly this week, and even then not in full, so the number of permitsto which climbing will be limited is unknown.