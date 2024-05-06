Uzbekistan Reaches Agreement On Investment Cooperation With Azerbaijani Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In the framework of the III Tashkent International InvestmentForum, contracts worth a total of 26.6 billion US dollars weresigned, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry ofInvestment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

"It is worth noting that during the Tashkent InternationalInvestment Forum in 2022, contracts worth 11 billion US dollarswere signed through 167 documents. At this year's forum, agreementswere reached with several major companies from around the world,including "Orascom Investment" (Egypt), "Bonafarm Group" (Hungary),"Sayar" (USA), "Goldwind", "Sinoma" (China), "Sam Yapı" (Turkey),"PASHA Development" (Azerbaijan), "Lasselsberger" (Austria), and"Petrosat Chexelsoton" (Iran), amounting to new investment projectsworth 6.6 billion US dollars," noted the ministry's statement.

"PASHA Development" engages in activities related to theacquisition, management, and development of real estate through itssubsidiary and joint ventures. The company is a subsidiary of"PASHA Holding LLC."