Azerbaijan's Shusha And Lachin To Host Kharibulbul Festival This Year

Fatime Letifova

On May 11-13, the VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul"will be held under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundationand the Ministry of Culture, Azernews reports.

This year, the festival celebrating its 35th anniversary willtake place in the cities of Shusha and Lachin. It should be notedthat the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital ofthe Islamic World for 2024. The President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an Order on related measures inNovember of last year.

Kharibulbul International Music Festival will contribute to thedevelopment of cultural relations between the countries of theIslamic world. The participants of this year's festival will alsoinclude performers and creative collectives from ICESCO membercountries.

The program of the festival will be remembered not only for therichness of the participating performers, but also for therepertoire and different presentations.

On May 11, the opening concert of the year "Shusha - thecultural capital of the Islamic world 2024" and the VIIInternational Music Festival "Kharibulbul" will be held in Cıdirplain. The festival will continue on May 13 in Lachin. Around theHekari river, guests will be presented with a concert by performersfrom different countries.

Note that Kharibulbul Music Festival named after the flower,which is the symbol of Shusha, has been held since 1989. In May ofthat year, the festival started in Abdal Gulabli village of Aghdamdistrict in connection with the 100th anniversary of the famoussinger, pedagogue, People's artist Seyid Shushinsky, continued inShusha and ended with a final concert in Aghdam. Since 1990, theKharibulbul Festival has received international status.

During the Garabagh conflict, the main concerts were organizedin Aghdam. A number of concerts of the festival were also held inBarda and Agjabadi. After Azerbaijan's lands were freed fromoccupation with historic victory in the Patriotic War, the festivalreturned to Shusha. This year, the venue of the festival hasexpanded to include the city of Lachin.