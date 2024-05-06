Four People Injured In Kostiantynivka Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian airstrike targeting Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, four civilians were left injured.

That's according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"On May 6, at around 14:20, the Russian invasion army launched an aerial bombardment on the town of Kostiantynivka, likely employing UMPB D-30 SM gliding munitions. The epicenter of the strike was in the densely populated area. As a result of the Russian attack on the front-line city, four civilians sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. Men aged 34 to 53 were taken to hospital with mine-explosive and shrapnel injuries injuries. Currently, they are being provided with qualified assistance, one of them being in grave condition," the report says.

As a result of the explosion, three apartment buildings, a boiler room, and a car were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of local prosecutors, a pre-trial inquiry was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Donetsk region was subjected to 1,887 enemy strikes that affected 19 settlements.