Kuwaiti Researcher Unveils Rare Pics Of Britain's King Charles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti researcher Issa Dashti on Monday released never before seen pictures of Britain's King Charles during a visit to Kuwait more than three decades ago, on a day marking the first anniversary of his coronation.

Some 30 photographs of King Charles' visit to Kuwait back in 1993 were put on display amid an exhibition organized by a local culture and arts body to mark 125 since diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Britain began in earnest.

In one of the pictures, Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was shown bestowing a prestigious state order upon the British monarch, who then served as the Prince of Wales, an event the researcher said epitomized the amity between the two nations.

Sheikha Hala Al-Sabah, the exhibition's sponsor, said that Kuwait and London have long shared "exceptional" relations, citing the expo as among national initiatives that help shed light on these ties, which have seen meteoric growth over the years, she said.

Britain's ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis expressed her gratification over attending the expo, saying the pics on display send a poignant message of solidarity and camaraderie between Kuwait and Britain. (end)

