At Least 37 More Health Centers Needed In Helmand

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Some areas in different districts of southern Helmand province are still lacking health services and at least 37 more health centers are needed in the province, an official said Monday.

Public Health Director Dr. Syed Ahmad Saeed told Pajhwok Afghan News still in some areas, people were deprived of health services and about 37 health centers were needed in the province to be established.

He said they had suggested to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to set up health centers in remote areas of Helmand.

Dr. Saeed said if e health centers were established in these areas, 95 percent residents of the province would get access to health services.

About 120 health centers were functioning in Helmand during the previous government and 140 new health centers were established after the takeover of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), he explained.

He said these new health centers were established in remote areas of Nawzad, Musa Qala and Kajaki districts.

However, still some residents of the province take their patients to the provincial hospital or neighboring Kandahar province for treatment.

